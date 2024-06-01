Shawn Michaels reveals how he's always felt about CM Punk; how Punk has acted at NXT and the WWE PC

The current era of WWE is being considered by many to be a major improvement from some of the previous periods. Polarizing names like CM Punk and Shawn Michaels have had storied pasts for various reasons, but now they're working alongside each other and making history.

The Heartbreak Kid had many controversies over the years, but now the two-time WWE Hall of Famer leads NXT and works as the company's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. The Second City Saint walked out on WWE in 2014, and many thought he'd never return, including Punk himself.

The Straight Edge Superstar shocked the wrestling world in 2021 when he signed with AEW. He then pulled an even bigger surprise last year by returning to his current employer during Survivor Series: Wargames in Chicago.

Trending

Michaels spoke favorably about Punk before he returned to WWE, and since then he has continued to praise the 27-year veteran. The two legends appeared together at NXT Deadline in December, then the former AEW World Champion spent time behind the scenes at the Performance Center, catching up on developments during his absence and working with young talents.

Sources later claimed Punk's long-term goal is to succeed The Showstopper as the head of NXT. Speaking to Adrian Hernandez on Unlikely, Michaels was asked about Punk getting involved in NXT and at the WWE Performance Center. Mr. WrestleMania had nothing but praise for The Voice of The Voiceless and said that he was always welcome to come out and lend a helping hand.

"Look, he’s been fantastic. I’ve always liked him and always appreciated him. I certainly don't want to put words in his mouth, but I think all of us grow and change, and if you don’t, that’s not something you should be overly proud about. ... I think he's really come to appreciate, the same as I do, that second chance, and wanting to maybe do some things differently. It’s not so much about regrets, because I think he would tell you he’s thrilled about where he’s at. ... He's been extremely supportive of everything we do here at NXT, every time he's been down here, he's been a joy to work with," Shawn Michaels said. [From 7:30 to 8:37]

Michaels continued and reiterated how there's a positive energy and culture in NXT because this is what they cultivate, and won't allow anything else. He added that they are all about giving back and supporting the future of the business, then talked more about Punk working with the Performance Center crew.

"All I can say is that he’s been really good. It’s a pleasure to have him, he brings something different to the table than other people, and that's what we want. That's what we have... we have diversity down here. No one idea has to be the right idea, [there are] many different ways to creatively get us where we want to get to. So, to me... anytime somebody wants to help, I say we give them a shot," Michaels continued. [From 9:34 to 10:02]

Punk is still recovering from the triceps injury suffered during his televised WWE in-ring return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. He is rumored to be back in action this summer.

WWE bringing William Regal back to TV?

William Regal left AEW under a conditional release, after just one year with the company, he then returned to WWE to work behind the scenes in NXT.

Regal wanted to work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, but Tony Khan's conditional release kept him from appearing on WWE TV for one year. Regal has made two brief appearances while working as WWE's Vice President of Global Talent Development.

NXT sources revealed just this week that there have been pitches for Regal to return to the storylines. The UK veteran was being considered for a mentor role to the No Quarter Catch Crew, which features his son, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne.

Dempsey recently lost the Heritage Cup Championship to Tony D'Angelo, and he is determined to get it back. D'Angelo will defend against Kemp next Tuesday on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback