CM Punk's long-term goal in NXT to replace WWE Legend? - Reports

CM Punk has appeared for all three brands since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment at Survivor Series, but what's really interesting is how much time the veteran talent has spent with the WWE NXT brand.

The Second City Saint was backstage for NXT Deadline on Saturday, hanging out with the roster and officials. He then appeared in the ring with Shawn Michaels for the surprise opening segment. Punk had a big night on RAW, but instead of flying home, he traveled to Orlando so that he could attend Tuesday's NXT.

Punk did not appear on Tuesday's NXT, but Fightful Select reports that he was hanging out backstage throughout the day, and later on, he was giving wrestlers feedback on their matches. Punk was not planned for Tuesday's tapings as of this past weekend, but he was welcomed there, and he helped several talents.

An update from Ibou of WrestlePurists notes that Punk's long-term goal is to succeed Michaels as the head of NXT. WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative was one of the first employees to endorse a Punk return before it happened.

It was also said that the 45-year-old veteran was "buzzing" after RAW and didn't sleep, so he flew to Orlando for NXT. Punk was reportedly doing a lot of observing at the tapings and seeing how they handle TV production.

In regards to the report on Punk wanting to succeed Michaels, WWE sources told Fightful Select that something like this would be a long way off, and there are no plans as of now for Michaels to finish up in NXT anytime soon.

CM Punk spends time with up-and-coming WWE talents

The former AEW World Champion was back at the WWE Performance Center today, training and holding court with the wrestlers.

There was said to be "massive genuine excitement" when CM Punk surprised everyone on Tuesday, and he has received nothing but positive reviews from the NXT brand over the past few days. People at the Performance Center have noted that Punk has been a pleasure to deal with.

While backstage on Tuesday, the future WWE Hall of Famer was willing to help anyone who asked for it. He spent some time with talents in the lounge and watched their matches to give feedback.

Punk was seen moving around the building, including the Gorilla Position backstage and behind the hard-camera side, while observing the production crew. During his OVW run years ago, The Straight Edge Superstar was known to observe at TV tapings, and was often seen soaking up production knowledge from Paul Heyman.

