CM Punk and Seth Rollins shatter WWE record that stood for nearly 2 years

The confrontation between Seth Rollins and CM Punk during this week's episode of WWE RAW drew the highest quarter-hour growth on the show in almost two years.

The highly anticipated showdown between them became one of the most talked about segments of the year as Rollins expressed his animosity towards Punk following the latter's signing of an exclusive contract to remain on RAW. This segment now appears to have shattered a new record.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the aforementioned segment involving these two stars achieved the highest quarter-to-quarter viewership growth for a segment on RAW since early 2022, drawing in 1.88 million viewers – a roughly 25% increase over the episode's previous quarter-hour segment.

"The in-ring promo with CM Punk and Seth Rollins was by far the most-watched quarter-hour of last night's Raw. 1.88M viewers, 0.62 P18-49 rating on a show that averaged 1.47M, 0.46. It had the advantage of being the only quarter-hour with no ad breaks, but it had stronger quarter-to-quarter growth (+25%) than any Raw quarter-hour since at least early 2022 which includes many ad-free quarters in non-ad-free hours/shows," wrote Thurston.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T talked about his recent backstage interaction with CM Punk

CM Punk made a surprising appearance during the NXT Deadline premium live event this past Saturday.

Booker T, the color commentator for the show, recently shared insights about his backstage encounter with Punk. He mentioned how the former WWE Champion was socializing with everyone and even shared a brief, humorous moment with Booker himself.

"CM Punk wasn't hiding. He wasn't hid away in some room making surprise appearances. No, he was running around mingling, and I ran into CM Punk in catering and he was sitting there talking with a couple of friends... Before I sat down I walked up to CM Punk and I said, 'CM Punk! What up man?' And he stands up and goes, 'Wassup man, you flip flopper.' And I go, 'You know how the business is. Sometimes you're heel, sometimes you're babyface, but welcome home," said Booker T.

With the Best in the World back in business, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the star moving forward.

