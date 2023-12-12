Booker T discloses what CM Punk told him backstage when they met at recent WWE Premium Live Event

Booker T has revealed that he met up with CM Punk backstage at WWE's recent Premium Live Event NXT Deadline, and they had a brief conversation.

The Straight Edge Superstar made a shocking return to the company at Survivor Series last month in his hometown of Chicago, nearly ten years after his departure. He's now a part of the RAW roster, as he signed with the red brand on Monday night this week. He'll also be competing in the 2024 Royal Rumble match.

On the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he approached CM Punk at NXT Deadline and welcomed him back to WWE.

"CM Punk wasn't hiding. He wasn't hid away in some room making surprise appearances. No, he was running around mingling, and I ran into CM Punk in catering and he was sitting there talking with a couple of friends... Before I sat down I walked up to CM Punk and I said, 'CM Punk! What up man?' And he stands up and goes, 'Wassup man, you flip flopper.' And I go, 'You know how the business is. Sometimes you're heel, sometimes you're babyface, but welcome home," said Booker T. [0:36 - 1:38]

Booker T says CM Punk seems to be in a great space right now in WWE

The former WWE Champion didn't leave the company on good terms, and what happened during his last run is well-documented. His time in AEW didn't end very smoothly either, but he's on a fresh start in WWE.

Booker T also said CM Punk seems to be at peace and in a great space right now.

"He seems to be at peace, man. He seems to be ready to rewrite the legacy of CM Punk and finish the thing off properly. How many times have I said it? No matter how many times you think it, you may not want to do that but at the end of the day, we all want to get a chance to finish this thing right and then thank the fans for that ride. He seemed like he was in a great space man, he really did," said Booker T. [1:52 - 2:22]

CM Punk and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently got into a storyline. It'll be interesting to see what it leads to.

