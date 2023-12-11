Backstage reactions to CM Punk's WWE NXT appearance - Reports

CM Punk continued his WWE return tour across all three brands when he appeared at the beginning of Saturday's NXT Deadline premium live event.

Punk interrupted Shawn Michaels' in-ring opening segment to a major pop from the crowd. The Second City Saint and WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative then teased that the former AEW World Champion may end up signing with the NXT brand.

In addition to his Deadline TV appearances, Punk spent most of the day backstage at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport and was described as being "great around everyone," according to a report from Haus of Wrestling.

Triple H was also backstage during Deadline, and his interactions with Punk were said to be "legit very good" by a WWE source. The Straight Edge Superstar's NXT appearance caught many people off guard as it was not well-known within the company ahead of time.

The report also notes that sources close to Punk continue to talk about how happy he is and how he's just looking forward to continuing to ride the wave he's on.

CM Punk previously left World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2014. At the time, Braun Strowman was working in NXT and the Performance Center in the early stages of his pro wrestling career.

The Monster of All Monsters recently spoke with India Today's Alan Jose John and revealed that he and Punk have never met. He was asked about the future WWE Hall of Famer's issues with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

"I've never met the guy personally, so I don't know what his quarrels are with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre. I'll make an assessment of what kind of person he is when I get to meet him, but just know he can get these hands like anybody else," he said. [H/T to India Today]

Punk's NXT Deadline appearance has fueled the rumor mill on everything from his future with the brand to his wife, AJ Lee, possibly returning for a program with Cora Jade.

