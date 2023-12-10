CM Punk's apparent heat with two major WWE stars addressed by Braun Strowman

WWE bringing CM Punk back after nine years has helped the company create an unimaginable amount of buzz in the wrestling world. During his recent visit to India, Braun Strowman opened up about Punk's comeback and the reactions of Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Punk showed up after the Men's Survivor Series WarGames match to conclude the event with his shocking return. And that seemed to have annoyed Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre was also seen storming out of the building after the show, and many felt he wasn't happy about Punk's appearance. Phil Brooks has admitted himself that a few people within WWE aren't too pleased to see him.

However, what does Braun Strowman think? While speaking to India Today's Alan Jose John, The Monster of all Monsters addressed CM Punk's alleged "quarrels" with Rollins and McIntyre and claimed he knew nothing about it.

Strowman said that he'd never met Punk and would only make a judgment about the former AEW star when they bumped into each other in WWE. Braun even had a kayfabe warning for the recently returned superstar, as you can view below:

"I've never met the guy personally, so I don't know what his quarrels are with Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre. I'll make an assessment of what kind of person he is when I get to meet him, but just know he can get these hands like anybody else." H/t India Today

Whatever is best for business is best for me: Braun Strowman on CM Punk's WWE return

It's pretty evident that WWE is reaping the benefits of having a superstar like CM Punk back on their roster. The former world champion most recently even appeared at NXT Deadline, and it's clear WWE knows he is a genuine draw.

Braun Strowman has been in the pro wrestling world long enough to understand how selling tickets is the most essential part of the business.

Strowman had no problems seeing Punk return as he knows "controversy sells" and how people tune into the product to see such top names perform.

"First and foremost, I'm a businessman, and whatever is best for business is best for me. And, you see, it's drawing ratings. Controversy sells. So whether whatever he's doing, he's making people watch. These people are buying tickets."

Braun Strowman also revealed the true motivation behind his impending WWE return; you can read more here.