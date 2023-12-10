AJ Lee to return to WWE in surprising new role after eight years? Exploring potential alliance

CM Punk's recent return to WWE has led to many fans questioning whether or not his wife AJ Lee will be following in his footsteps. Lee hasn't wrestled since 2015, and was forced to retire from in-ring competition because of legitimate injuries.

Punk made it clear that Lee was still injured as part of a promo when he had returned to AEW, but that doesn't mean that the former Divas Champion can't make her return in a new role.

This past weekend at NXT Deadline, CM Punk approached Cora Jade to tell her how proud he was of her as she celebrated her fifth anniversary of becoming a professional wrestler.

Punk and Jade have a long history, and he is aware that she is one of his biggest fans, which could probably lead to him asking his wife to make her return to mentor her.

Jade does have a similar style to AJ Lee, and after Trish Stratus' recent return to mentor Zoey Stark, the door could be open for Lee to do the same.

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled in more than eight years

AJ Lee has become a New York Times Best Selling Author, and appeared in several TV shows and movies following her WWE retirement. The former champion has also worked for Women of Wrestling, which showed that she was willing to return to the business, but not in a position where she could physically wrestle.

Lee is considered to be one of the greatest female wrestlers of the last generation, and someone that many fans have been pushing to make her return. Whilst many fans would like her to feature in the upcoming Royal Rumble Match, it would make more sense for her to return in a mentor role, and build up to a potential in-ring return, if it is possible.

