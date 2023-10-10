Kevin Nash has one-word reaction to Shawn Michaels wanting CM Punk back in WWE

Kevin Nash has responded to Shawn Michaels wanting to work with CM Punk in NXT.

CM Punk is no longer an AEW star. Ever since The Second City Saint's exit from All Elite Wrestling, fans have been speculating about his possible return to WWE after nine long years.

Amidst the speculation, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels stated that he would love to see Punk back in the company. Shawn's best friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has now responded to his comment. When a fan asked his thoughts on Shawn wanting Punk in NXT, Nash said the following:

"Nothing." [1:43:18-1:43:20]

Shawn Michaels' honest thoughts on CM Punk

During the "WWE NXT" No Mercy media call, Michaels shared his views on CM Punk. The WWE legend had big praise for Punk.

Check out his comments below:

"He's a different kind of cat and, you know, could sometimes be challenging, to get along with people. But, again, I think that's probably why I like him because I suffer from the same thing. That's for people to decide that are higher up on the food chain than I am. He's a guy that does numbers and makes money, I think that would be a risk-reward ratio. I'm sure from a company standpoint they've had to consider. When it comes to, if we would take him in 'NXT' and have him on our television, are you kidding me? Of course, I would. I just don't think anybody would let me." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk last wrestled in WWE in the 2014 Royal Rumble match. He quit the company immediately after and didn't wrestle for the next seven years. Punk's AEW run ended in disaster at All In, and his ardent fans would love to see him end his career in WWE.

What do you think? Do you believe Punk is WWE-bound? Sound off in the comment section below.