Backstage update on CM Punk's attitude towards fellow WWE stars following return

The WWE return of CM Punk continues to dominate the headlines. The 45-year-old was also a news-maker while in AEW, but the main difference now has to do with the significant positivity surrounding the future Hall of Famer.

Punk has had something of a negative reputation for years now, and at times, it's seemed justified. While his WWE comeback is still fresh and anything can happen, it's notable how happy Punk seems, along with his co-workers and fans.

Backstage sources in WWE report that everyone Punk has interacted with so far is "pleasantly surprised and shocked" at the level of warmth he has shown, along with his levels of excitement and happiness, according to PWInsider. This includes people who, in the past, have stated that they did not like The Straight Edge Superstar.

It was noted that Punk, in the old days, often walked around in a bad mood and that he was just "radiating anger." However, there's now a feeling that people are seeing "the real person" behind the gimmick and that he's showing just how happy he is to be there.

Punk's backstage demeanor was described as being "very jovial, relaxed and happy," with a source adding that he's spent time "kind of hanging out and joking with everybody."

While backstage at Friday's Tribute to The Troops edition of SmackDown, someone came up with the idea to possibly have Punk appear as a surprise at NXT Deadline the next night. Word is that Punk said, "Yeah, let's do it" in response, so the appearance was booked.

CM Punk's post-WWE return message to UFC veteran revealed

Longtime MMA fighter Anthony Pettis is good friends with CM Punk. The two are both members of Roufusport, where they trained under MMA/kickboxing coach Duke Roufus.

Showtime Pettis recently spoke with Giancarlo Aulina of Sportskeeda MMA and praised Punk as one of the most humble and hardest-working people he knows. The former UFC Lightweight Champion also revealed a text reply he received from The Second City Saint following his WWE Survivor Series return in November.

"One of the most humblest guys you'll ever meet and one of the most hardest working guys you'll ever meet. So I was very excited for him and I text him right away, and I think his response was, 'Let's take over the world, brother," Pettis said.

Pettis last fought for PFL, but he also owns his own MMA promotion that uses his name - APFC (Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship). The Second City Saint made a special appearance at APFC 9 back in November before his WWE return.

