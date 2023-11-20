CM Punk signs a custom RAW picture amid WWE return speculation [Photo]

Former WWE star CM Punk has set tongues wagging once again as he did something that caught the attention of his fans.

Punk was at the recent Anthony Pettis Fighting Championship event when he was seen signing a picture of himself from WWE RAW almost 10 years back.

The former World Champion is very vocal when it comes to WWE and has not hesitated to show his discord with the company. However, that was in the past. The fact that he was willing to sign a poster featuring him as a WWE Superstar might indicate that he has moved past the issue.

Punk was last seen inside a wrestling ring at AEW All In at Wembley Stadium a few months ago, after which he was fired due to a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. He has since been active in his MMA commentary duties and has been dropping hints about a return to WWE every so often.

Nick Aldis clarifies recent statement regarding CM Punk

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis recently had a moment on a live interview with the BBC where he was asked about CM Punk and his potential return to WWE.

Aldis gave his thoughts, which the news broadcaster then posted online in a clip that went viral. However, Aldis has now come out and said that his comments were taken out of context and asked the journalists to be more responsible next time.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“I'm disappointed that this answer is edited out of context, considering it's the BBC. For the record, I have no dog in the fight, and that situation is above my paygrade. Be better journalists.”

Going by what Aldis had to say, he would have no problem working with the former AEW World Champion. And if his current record as GM of SmackDown is any indication, things are looking up for Nick Aldis.

