Details on backstage reaction to CM Punk in WWE following blockbuster return (Exclusive)

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, CM Punk shocked the entire professional wrestling world by returning to WWE.

Following Punk's dramatic return to the Stamford-based company, he has already appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Punk crossed paths with Randy Orton, LA Knight, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens.

As reported by Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone, Punk seems to be happy with his return to WWE. It was also noted that he has been a pleasure to work with.

CM Punk previously departed WWE in 2014 before his seven-year retirement from professional wrestling. In 2021, he signed with All Elite Wrestling where he became a two-time AEW World Champion, and feuded with top names including MJF, Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, and Hangman Adam Page.

Earlier this year, Punk competed in his final AEW match when he defeated Samoa Joe at the All In pay-per-view. This was his last match for Tony Khan's promotion before being released by the company after another backstage controversy.

Punk has teased his entry into the Men's Royal Rumble for 2024. It remains to be seen who turns out to be his first singles opponent after returning to WWE.

