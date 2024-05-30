WWE reportedly considering major role for William Regal

William Regal is a key member of the WWE staff as he is widely regarded as one of the greatest minds in all of pro wrestling. The veteran talent has excelled in front of the camera, and behind the scenes, and word now is that the company may be planning another big surprise for the WWE Universe.

Regal's 22-year run with World Wrestling Entertainment ended on January 5, 2022 when he was released while working as the on-screen NXT General Manager, and the Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting. He joined AEW months later, but left at the end of 2022 as he wanted to return to NXT to work with his son - Charlie Dempsey. Tony Khan granted the conditional release and the four-time European Champion was not allowed to appear on WWE TV for one year. Regal officially returned to WWE in January 2023, and has worked as Vice President of Global Talent Development since.

The Man's Man returned to TV this past January to appoint Ava as the new NXT GM. He then appeared at NXT Roadblock as his son celebrated his Heritage Cup Championship win. Dempsey ended up losing the Cup to Tony D'Angelo earlier this month, and on this week's show, he compared the loss to losing a part of himself, declaring that he needs to regain the Cup. The 27-year-old also said his No Quarter Catch Crew faction, which also features Damon Kemp and Myles Borne, needs to run things with more structure, like The D'Angelo Family.

The return of Regal to the NXT storylines has been rumored for some time. A report from Fightful Select now reveals that there have been creative pitches for the 2008 King of the Ring to serve as a mentor to the No Quarter Catch Crew. These internal pitches go back several months, and now speculation is that we may see officials pull the trigger on the new on-screen role for Regal.

During the aforementioned backstage segment on this week's NXT show, Borne offered to take out D'Angelo but Dempsey had another plan in mind. He then booked Kemp to face D'Angelo on next week's Battleground go-home show, and the Heritage Cup will be on the line.

WWE NXT Battleground updated line-up

NXT will present its second annual Battleground Premium Live Event on Sunday, June 9 from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will be WWE's seventh Battleground event overall.

It was announced on this week's NXT that rapper Sexxy Red will host Battleground. The updated line-up looks like this:

NXT Underground Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Triple Threat: North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey

North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Jordynne Grace

Ladder Match to crown the inaugural Women's North American Champion: Mia Yim vs. Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker vs. Lash Legend

WWE is expected to finalize the Battleground line-up on next week's go-home show. Ethan Page vs. Trick Williams for the NXT Championship is rumored.

