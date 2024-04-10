WWE acknowledges major promotion live on-air; Top star who has wins in 3 different promotions in 2024 speaks

The fallout from WWE WrestleMania XL week continues as the company has now gone viral for acknowledging another promotion live. A rising star who has won matches in three different promotions in 2024 recently spoke out after discoving their involvement.

WWE had sent Charlie Dempsey to work three AJPW dates over the New Year holidays. He won two tag team bouts but came up short against AJPW Triple Crown Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima. The star, who is William Regal's son, then returned to NXT but then was sent to work for GCW as a surprise at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X event during WrestleMania weekend. He defeated Matt Makowski in just over ten minutes.

The Stand & Deliver fallout began on tonight's live NXT episode. The show featured a backstage segment with No Quarter Catch Crew's Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne. Kemp asked his stablemate how things went at Barnett's Bloodsport, and the 27-year-old recalled the format and how there were some of the toughest competitors he's ever seen. He then pointed to his black eye and said that was not enough to stop him from securing the victory.

Expand Tweet

Dempsey has multiple wins in NXT, GCW, and AJPW this year. His last NXT TV match came on March 24 as he and Borne were defeated by Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

WWE also sent Shayna Baszler to compete at Bloodsport X. With Zoey Stark in her corner, The Queen of Spades defeated TNA star Masha Slamovich, who came out with Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace. Other notable bouts from Thursday's 12-match show saw Nic Nemeth, fka Dolph Ziggler, defeat Mike Bailey, Timothy Thatcher defeat Alexander Wolfe, and Josh Barnett defeat Johnny TV.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Should WWE put William Regal with his son Charlie Dempsey in the storylines? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion