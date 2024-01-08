Backstage update on WWE’s working relationship with various other promotions - Reports

New details are being revealed on WWE possibly working with other pro wrestling organizations as this new era continues.

It was recently reported that WWE and AJPW (All Japan Pro Wrestling) may have a working relationship as NXT's Charlie Dempsey went to Japan to work a few shows. He participated in tag team matches on December 31 and January 1, then came up short against AJPW Triple Crown Champion Katsuhiko Nakajima on January 3.

A new report from Fightful Select states that a WWE - AJPW deal is a "wait and see how it goes" type of situation, but things are looking good. Backstage sources claim World Wrestling Entertainment has been much more relaxed about the possibilities ever since Nick Khan gained power. While the working relationship was not directly attributed to Khan's arrival, the timeline adds up.

AJPW officials were said to be very happy with Dempsey's performances, adding that he was a great representative for the company to send over. NXT sources claim William Regal's son was treated well during his trip to Japan.

It remains to be seen if Dempsey will be called up to the main roster soon. He started with NXT UK in early 2021 but worked three pre-RAW Main Event matches in 2023, which came in the form of losses to Dexter Lumis, Duke Hudson, and Shelton Benjamin.

Rumors on WWE working with other top promotions

There are also new rumors that the Stamford-based promotion is potentially working with top Japanese promotions, NJPW and Stardom.

In regards to the biggest wrestling company in the world possibly working with Stardom, backstage sources report to Fightful Select that no deal is in place, and they were not aware of any ongoing talks. Numerous backstage sources did state that the company is in a new era and things can be done a lot differently.

The WWE - NJPW rumors continue as well. This new report from Fightful Select notes that World Wrestling Entertainment has long maintained an interest in keeping at least some connection with New Japan.

Sources from both companies do not think it's particularly likely due to the strong partnership between AEW and NJPW, but they acknowledged that with new faces in charge of WWE and NJPW, it's at least more likely than it has been in a long time.

In the past, Vince McMahon usually nixed any discussion of his company and NJPW potentially working together, but current officials are interested.

