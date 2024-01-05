Massive plans reportedly in place for WWE by Triple H and Nick Khan

A recent report has provided information on major plans for WWE that are in place because of the creative partnership of Triple H and Nick Khan.

The President of WWE and the Chief Content Officer are looking to expand the sports entertainment juggernaut by joining forces with Japanese wrestling promotions.

William Regal's son and NXT star Charlie Dempsey recently presented the Stamford-based promotion in All Japan Pro Wrestling on January 3. He went into action against Katsuhiko Nakajima for the Triple Crown Heavyweight title.

After a thrilling 20-minute battle, Nakajima's spine-tingling Vertical Spike Brainbuster sealed the deal. But even in defeat, Dempsey showcased the grit of both WWE and NXT.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that Triple H & Nick Khan are raising the flags of partnership, starting with All Japan this week.

But the men seemingly are not stopping there. Rumors swirl about a potential alliance with a Women's group and even a rekindled relationship with arch-rivals New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), under Hiroshi Tanahashi's leadership.

Triple H reacted to major WWE announcement

The 14-time World Champion has shared his excitement for WWE hosting a three-day extravaganza weekend in July 2024.

The first stop will be Friday Night SmackDown on July 5, followed by Money in the Bank PLE on July 6, and finally NXT Heatwave on July 7 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Hall of Famer Triple H took to social media and addressed that the company is excited to host its first-ever MITB event in Toronto.

Check out The Game's tweet below:

"This summer, for the first time ever, Money in the Bank heads to Toronto and headlines a massive weekend at @ScotiabankArena. 7/5 #SmackDown 7/6 #MITB 7/7 #NXTHeatwave. Thrilled to bring one of the most exciting events of the year to Canada… this is going to be epic," he wrote.

World Wrestling Entertainment is already going to Germany for the Bash in Berlin show and in France for the Backlash PLE this year. Heading to Japan will be an exciting deal for the Stamford-based promotion under the leadership of the 14-time World Champion.

