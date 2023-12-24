Hiroshi Tanahashi becomes the new president of New Japan Pro-Wrestling

A major announcement has shocked the entire professional wrestling world, as New Japan Pro-Wrestling revealed that Hiroshi Tanahashi will be the new president of the promotion.

Tanahashi has established his place as one of the pioneers of industry. He is a former multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and has also held numerous other championships in NJPW.

Tanahashi, aged 47, made his NJPW debut in 1999. He is the Fourth NJPW Triple Crown Champion and the Second Grand Slam Champion in the promotion's history.

NJPW made the historic announcement on their website and other social media platforms. The promotion confirmed that Takami Ohbari and Michiaki Nishizawa would be stepping down immediately from their positions as President/Representative Director and Director, respectively.

"Thank you for your ongoing support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On January 4 at Belc Presents Wrestle Kingdom 18 in the Tokyo Dome, Hiroshi Tanahashi will address the fans directly in his new role as President. NJPW looks forward to your continued support under the new leadership structure," read an excerpt from NJPW's announcement.

Hiroshi Tanahashi has majorly contributed to professional wrestling

Hiroshi Tanahashi has always been regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is an eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and a former three-time IWGP United States Champion.

He has also held the now-retired IWGP Intercontinental Championship twice and is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion. Known as The Ace of NJPW, Tanahashi is currently in his fourth reign as the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion.

Throughout the years, Tanahashi has shared the ring with numerous top names in the professional wrestling industry, including Kazuchika Okada, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jon Moxley, and other prominent superstars.

At the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 18 show, Tanahashi will challenge Zack Sabre Jr. for the NJPW World Television Championship.

