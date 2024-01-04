Triple H reacts to major WWE announcement

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has reacted to a major announcement made by the company.

A few days ago, World Wrestling Entertainment announced that wrestling fans are in for a treat with a three-day extravaganza unlike anything before. The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, will host a multi-event weekend in July 2024, featuring the legendary Money in the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 6th!

Friday Night SmackDown kicks off the weekend on July 5th, bringing all blue brand superstars live to Toronto. Well, the party doesn't stop there! Sunday, July 7th, fans will witness the future of young talent in NXT Heatwave.

On the Stamford-based promotion's official website, the 14-time World Champion addressed that Toronto is a city with a passion for wrestling and was excited to take the MITB event to Canada for the first time.

"Toronto is an amazing city with a passion for sports entertainment. We’re excited to bring Money In The Bank to Canada for the first time, as we continue to lock down the most globally focused schedule in company history."

Triple H also took to social media to appreciate WWE's massive weekend at Scotiabank Arena.

Check out the Hall of Famer's tweet below:

Fans in Canada will be thrilled to have an amazing weekend come July 2024 and they have the opportunity to purchase combo tickets for SmackDown, Money in the Bank, and NXT.

