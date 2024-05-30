WWE deliberately referenced AEW on TV; details behind top star jumping ship - Reports

AEW is known to frequently reference WWE on TV. The wrestling world has also watched in recent years as stars jump ship between the two promotions. Now, insider details are being disclosed on recent happenings that shocked the industry, including a report on multiple sources dismissing a contract claim.

Tuesday's NXT saw TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace appear on the brand. After signing a unique contract with WWE, Grace confronted Roxanne Perez and challenged her for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. The show also featured the debut of former AEW and TNA star Ethan Page, who attacked Trick Williams. The multi-time tag team champion revealed himself as the recent mystery attacker, then lifted Trick's NXT Championship to end the show.

Trending

All Ego officially left AEW/ROH earlier this month but has wanted to go since February. Page stated today that he is not signed to WWE, but a new report from Fightful Select notes that the company did confirm that Page has signed a contract, indicating that his earlier comments are just a part of the storyline.

PWInsider also confirmed that Page signed a WWE contract over the past few days. The 34-year-old was at the Performance Center last week "under the cover of extreme darkness" to undergo his pre-signing physical. NXT officials have wanted to sign the former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion since he left AEW.

During Page's NXT debut, Vic Joseph acknowledged the 18-year veteran by name and almost namedropped AEW as he said, "Wasn't he in AE..." but was cut off before he could finish. NXT sources have since confirmed that the AEW reference was scripted into the show.

WWE officials worked hard to keep the appearances a surprise

This week's NXT episode was one of the most newsworthy shows as TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her surprise debut, as did former AEW/TNA star Ethan Page. Grace's appearance was even more shocking to a certain star.

WWE sources earlier revealed how officials put significant effort into keeping Page and Grace hidden before Tuesday's show, including using top superstars as placeholders for the leader of the Knockouts division. Fightful Select now reports that backstage access, which is provided weekly, was removed this week to help keep the debuts a surprise.

Regarding placeholders for All Ego, Shawn Michaels stood in for Ethan during rehearsals, while Booker T was listed on the internal rundown sheet instead of Page. The Triple H-led promotion played Shinsuke Nakamura's theme song during rehearsals in place of the Page attack.

It was also reported earlier how Grace's segment was booked by writer/producer Andrea Concepcion and Vice President/Lead Writer Johnny Russo. In an update, Concepcion and Russo were listed as the writers for the Grace debut, while Russo was listed as the sole writer for Page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback