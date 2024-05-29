Major name surprisingly reveals he isn't currently signed with WWE

A major star has shared that he is not signed with WWE despite his recent debut in the promotion. The company is coming off of a successful King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia this past Saturday night.

Former All Elite Wrestling star Ethan Page made his debut on WWE NXT last night. The 34-year-old showed up in the closing moments of the show and attacked Trick Williams.

He also announced that he was the one behind the attack on The Meta-Four faction. Page took to social media today to share a video and disclosed that he has not signed a contract with the promotion.

"Contrary to popular belief, Ethan Page is not signed to any company, or any contract. And I am just going to assume that Trick Williams would love to get a little payback and revenge on Ethan Page. So NXT, I'm going to leave this one to you. The ball is in your court, and All Ego is all ears. I'm going to assume somebody in that company has my number. I'll wait for the call," said Page. [From 00:24 - 00:58]

Jade Cargill shares why she left AEW for WWE

Jade Cargill spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before making the switch to WWE last year. The former TBS Champion made her debut with the company last October during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 31-year-old revealed that she decided to leave AEW because they are still figuring things out. She added that she doesn't have time to grow with a new company and had to make the move to WWE.

“AEW is a new company. Obviously, they’re still figuring things out. I am 31. I don't have time to really grow with the company at my age. I have to be in an established company," Jade Cargill said. [03:08 - 03:23]

Ethan Page spent three years in AEW but never won a championship. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran in the world of professional wrestling.

