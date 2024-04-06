Jade Cargill reveals why she left AEW for WWE

Jade Cargill recently opened up about the reason for leaving AEW in 2023.

The former TBS Champion made her AEW debut in 2020 and was a top star in the Jacksonville-based company. She went on an undefeated streak of 61 matches in the Tony Khan-led promotion and held the TBS Championship for more than 500 days. She lost to Kris Statlander in her final match in the Jacksonville-based promotion in September 2023.

WWE announced Jade's signing in September of last year. She made her official in-ring debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. After being absent for over a month, she returned to SmackDown in March.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the 31-year-old star revealed she left AEW because it was a new promotion and that they were "still figuring things out."

“AEW is a new company. Obviously, they’re still figuring things out. I am 31. I don't have time to really grow with the company at my age. I have to be in an established company," Jade Cargill said. [03:08 - 03:23]

It remains to be seen what opportunities Jade gets during her time in the Stamford-based promotion.

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill teased a match with Rhea Ripley

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Jade Cargill opened up about her potential match with Rhea Ripley. She also stated that their match would be talked about for years.

"Rhea Ripley right now because I know one thing about holding the belt for a very long time. We're very strong women. We go out there and we step on people for a living. And I know that'll be a marquee match that everybody will want to see, that they'll buy tickets months in advance and they'll be raving about it for years," Jade Cargill said.

It will be interesting to see when these two top WWE Superstars come face-to-face in the squared circle.

Jade Cargill will join forces with Naomi and Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai at WrestleMania XL.

