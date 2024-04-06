Unexpected WWE SmackDown star ready to "take out" Rhea Ripley after WrestleMania XL if Mami beats Becky Lynch

Jade Cargill wants to square off against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship after WrestleMania XL.

The 31-year-old joined the Stamford-based company last year after her AEW contract expired. Although she made her in-ring debut in January, participating in the Women's Royal Rumble match, the former TBS Champion remained unassigned to any WWE brand until last Friday when she confirmed signing for SmackDown.

Despite being on the blue brand, Cargill desires to challenge RAW's top female star, Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview on the Busted Open podcast, Big Jade was asked which superstar she wanted to take out. She picked the Women's World Champion. The powerhouse claimed their match would be talked about for years.

"Rhea Ripley right now because I know one thing about holding the belt for a very long time. We're very strong women. We go out there and we step on people for a living. And I know that'll be a marquee match that everybody will want to see, that they'll buy tickets months in advance and they'll be raving about it for years," she said. [5:12 - 5:29]

Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley will both compete at WWE WrestleMania XL

Last week on SmackDown, Jade Cargill saved Bianca Belair and Naomi from an ambush by Damage CTRL. The former AEW TBS Champion will now team up with The EST and The Glow against Dakota Kai and Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at this year's Show of Shows. The two ladies brawled last Monday on RAW and had to be separated by security.

While wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted that The Eradicator would retain her title this Saturday, he claimed Cargill would earn her team the victory by pinning all three members of Damage CTRL. It will be interesting to see if his predictions come true.

