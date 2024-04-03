31-year-old WWE Superstar to pin 3 stars at the same time to earn first-ever WrestleMania victory, predicts Matt Morgan

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan predicted that Jade Cargill will pin three WWE Superstars to earn her first-ever victory at WrestleMania XL.

The 31-year-old joined the Stamford-based company last year after her contract expired with AEW. She recently signed an exclusive contract with SmackDown and will team up with Bianca Belair and Naomi in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL at this year's Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan predicted the result of the match, claiming Cargill will pin Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai at the same time to earn the victory for her team.

"Jade Cargill, Jade Cargill. Jade is pinning all three at the same da*n time," he said. [1:03:16 - 1:03:19]

Jade Cargill was shocked by the WWE Universe's reaction to her in-ring debut

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut last January when she participated in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match. The former TBS Champion lasted over 11 minutes and eliminated three superstars before getting eliminated by Liv Morgan.

In an interview with Fightful, the 31-year-old WWE Superstar claimed she was shocked by the fans' reaction to her appearance at the premium live event.

"It felt great, electrifying. That's the word of the night for me. A shock. I didn't know what I was going to get. I was very elated when I heard the crowd pop and just accept me. I want to see more. It's literally the debut of a legendary career I'm about to have," she said.

Bianca Belair recently revealed that Cargill is excited about teaming up with her and Naomi at WrestleMania. The three ladies are among the most athletic superstars on the current roster.

Who do you think will win the six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Gigantic Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE