Bianca Belair reveals what Jade Cargill told her following major WrestleMania XL announcement

For the past few weeks on WWE SmackDown, a major rivalry has slowly taken shape. At first, Naomi got entangled with Damage CTRL. Then, Bianca Belair intervened. Last Friday night, Jade Cargill made her debut with the blue brand after officially signing an exclusive contract. Furthermore, she cleaned the house in the main event of the show, siding with the former TNA star and The EST.

A Six-Woman Tag Team contest was later made official for WrestleMania XL, with the remaining members of Damage CTRL - Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka, up for the task.

Taking to Instagram, Bianca Belair revealed that Jade Cargill was excited about the upcoming first-time-ever pairing. Belair revealed that she had no words to say as she genuinely wanted to take a moment to shed some tears of joy, among plenty of other emotions.

"ENERGY! All the feels Jade: "Let's F'n go!" Me: D*mn near in tears so many emotions "We are here!"" Bianca wrote.

Check out Belair's Instagram story below:

Bianca Belair's Instagram story

The Show of Shows tag team contest will be Jade Cargill's first bout since her WWE in-ring debut during the Women's Royal Rumble Match in January. The event was also when Naomi made her return to the sports entertainment giant after nearly two years. Meanwhile, this also marks The EST's first non-title bout on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Is Bianca Belair the Ms. WrestleMania of WWE with her undefeated streak?

After making her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36, helping her husband Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins fend off their opponents, Bianca Belair headlined the following year's show.

The EST and Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) stole the show in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night One. Belair won the SmackDown Women's Championship too in the process.

In the next two years, she picked up wins over Becky Lynch and Asuka, winning the RAW Women's Championship and retaining it, respectively. The latter was also during the time she was setting the record as longest longest-reigning women's champion in WWE.

It remains to be seen if The EST of WWE will be able to keep her undefeated streak on The Grandest Stage intact in April 2024.