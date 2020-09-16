Bianca Belair on making her WWE main roster debut in front of no fans and future title aspirations

WWE RAW Superstar Bianca Belair has shared her thoughts on her main roster debut back in April of 2020.

Belair made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36, coming to the aid of her husband Montez Ford and his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins. The following night on Monday Night RAW, the EST of WWE confirmed herself as a member of the RAW roster, once again coming to the aid of The Street Profits in their feud against Andrade, Angel Garza and Zelina Vega.

However, these debut appearances would take place in front of zero fans at the WWE Performance Center due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent interview with Metro UK, Bianca Belair admitted that an empty WWE Performance Center wasn't exactly how she dreamt of making her main roster debut. However, Belair said that she looked at it from a different perspective to make the moment even more special to her:

"You have to be honest to yourself, and say, 'Yes I would have rather done it in front of thousands of people,' I tried to see a positive in it. I started at the Performance Center. I came here not knowing anything, and the Performance Center was my home. I actually met my husband at the Performance Center, so to be able to make my transition to Raw and debut at WrestleMania at the Performance Center alongside my husband, that's kind of the way that I looked at it to make the moment even more special to me."

Bianca Belair's championship aspirations in WWE

Since making her WWE main roster debut back in April, Bianca Belair has been seen infrequently on Monday Night RAW. Many in the WWE Universe have tipped the EST of WWE for big things in the future, and Belair has reaffirmed that she will take full advantage of any opportunity when it comes her way.

Bianca Belair also stated that she is ready to receive a Women's Championship opportunity soon and show everyone just how great she can be:

"When I get a title opportunity, I'm going to make the best of it, I'm going all out! I'm on Raw, and that's all I can do. I'm going for every single opportunity that I get. I'm just ready to get going. Give me the spotlight and watch me shine!"