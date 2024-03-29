Becky Lynch explains why losing to 34-year-old star is one of her favorite moments in WWE 

Becky Lynch has shared that putting over Bianca Belair at WWE WrestleMania 38 is one of her favorite moments of all time.

The Man defeated the EST of WWE in 26 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2021, the night she made her return to the company after being absent for over a year. Belair had to earn the right to challenge her at WrestleMania 38 by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She dethroned Big Time Becks at The Show of Shows to walk out with the RAW Women's Title.

During a recent interview with Colin Murray on BBC Radio 5 Live, Becky Lynch stated that besides main eventing WrestleMania 35, losing to Bianca Belair is one of her favorite moments in WWE because she got to repay the latter for what happened at SummerSlam.

"There’s been so many great moments and sometimes, it’s losing a championship. So for example, one of my favorite moments was losing at WrestleMania 38 and having a match with Bianca Belair when I had come back and like, essentially robbed the title from her in a short match by blindsiding her and so, having that story play out in a way that was able to pay it back properly the way that it should have been even though on the way, we had to jump through several hurdles to get there but, that was one of my favorite moments sitting up watching her. I remember seeing her family going crazy in the crowd and that was amazing," said Lynch. (H/T POST Wrestling)

The Man says ‘Big Time Becks’ is her favorite iteration of the Becky Lynch character

Becky was a babyface before she went on maternity leave, and she turned heel after she returned. She ceased calling herself 'The Man' and instead became known as 'Big Time Becks.'

She revealed in the interview that it is her favorite iteration of the Becky Lynch character.

"I really enjoyed my time [in the] ‘Big Time Becks’ era. I was like, ‘This is my favorite’ because I can do anything, I can explore a whole new thing, I can work in a different dimension and I have this immense amount of freedom," she said.

Becky Lynch is set for a major match at WrestleMania XL, as she'll challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

