Jade Cargill makes a bold prediction about her WWE future heading into her first WrestleMania

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at this year's Royal Rumble. She reflected on the multi-woman match and made a bold prediction about her future in the company during an interview.

The former AEW TBS Champion was the 28th entrant in the 30-woman bout, and she made a huge impact during the contest. She single-handedly eliminated Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi before being tossed over the top rope by the last entrant Liv Morgan.

On SmackDown this past Friday night, she officially signed with the blue brand and it was later confirmed that Big Jade would compete at WrestleMania XL. During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Jade Cargill said she was elated when fans popped for her at the Royal Rumble. She added that it was the debut of a "legendary career" that she was about to have.

"It felt great, electrifying. That’s the word of the night for me. A shock. I didn’t know what I was going to get. I was very elated when I heard the crowd pop and just accept me. I want to see more. It’s literally the debut of a legendary career I’m about to have," said Cargill.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell says he was impressed by Jade Cargill on SmackDown

Cargill's entrance on the blue brand this past week left many people speechless. She looked like a big star and her WWE future seemed promising.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell said he was impressed by the new SmackDown star.

"Well, Jade Cargill looked great, she looked good, and Dakota Sky [Kai]. I hadn't paid a lot of attention to Dakota Kai. That girl is really good, really good. She can hold her own with all of them, and Jade Cargill looked great."

Cargill will team up with Naomi and Bianca Belair to take on Dakota Kai, Asuka and Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

