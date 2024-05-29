Ethan Page sends a three-word message aimed at 30-year-old superstar after his WWE debut

On this week's episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page made his debut and took the professional wrestling world by storm. Taking to Instagram, he sent a three-word message aimed at Trick Williams.

In the past, Page has competed under IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. He is a former two-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion. In 2023, the 34-year-old moved to Ring of Honor before eventually departing AEW and ROH in 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Page put Williams on notice after attacking him in his debut appearance. The NXT Champion could defend his title against Page at NXT Battleground.

"Whooped that Trick," wrote Page.

Check out Page's Instagram post:

Page was also revealed as the one who attacked Oro Mensah and Noam Dar of Meta-Four.

Ethan Page opened up about meeting The Miz backstage

Ethan Page opened up about his days of working as an extra for WWE while touring the independent circuit.

Speaking in an interview with Bragman Breakdown, Page also discussed crossing paths with The Miz. He said:

"I did extra work, very young, I think I was 22, or 23 years old. Still only doing independents. This was pre-IMPACT, pre-EVOLVE even. I was there for extra work, and I was waiting to sign in, you have to fill out these waivers. As I'm waiting, The Miz walks down the hallway. I had greeted maybe a couple of wrestlers at this point. First time I'd ever been backstage, so I was blown away at the whole larger-than-life atmosphere of it, I'd only seen what was on-screen, so my mind was blown. I see The Miz walk by."

During his time at AEW, Page was a part of Men of the Year with Scorpio Sky. The duo later aligned with American Top Team for a feud against the Inner Circle. In AEW, Page unsuccessfully challenged for the TNT Championship.