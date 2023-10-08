Why did Jade Cargill leave AEW and join WWE? Find out the real reason after her first on-screen appearance at Fastlane

Last month, WWE announced the signing of the former AEW star Jade Cargill. Since this news became viral, fans around the world were excited to learn Cargill would rub shoulders with some of the best in the Stamford-based company. However, it also led to questions about why Cargill left All Elite Wrestling.

After all, the 31-year-old had a great career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, during an appearance on The Masked Man Show, Cargill stated legacy as a reason behind the switch. The former TBS Champion mentioned the opportunities with WWE were endless.

"I want to create a legacy. I want to be in the Hall of Fame. I want to wrestle with the best women in the world. There is no grander stage than this stage. The opportunities are endless with this company. It was a no-brainer. It was very welcoming. I didn't have any second thoughts about it at all. It was an easy choice. It wasn't easy, but it was easy," said Cargill.

Expand Tweet

Given how WWE has performed in recent years, Jade Cargill will have the opportunity to make it big time in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old can make the most of this switch by winning championships and resonating with fans.

Wrestling veteran says WWE has a big idea for Jade Cargill

Weeks before Jade Cargill left All Elite Wrestling, she was heavily speculated to join the Stamford-based promotion. However, when Big Jade officially signed with WWE, people realized the magnitude of the move. Once the switch was official, Cargill became a subject of discussion among fans.

However, the Stamford-based promotion also made every effort to promote the former TBS Champion. During an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed someone in WWE had a big idea for her. Cornette also added that Cody Rhodes did not receive the same promotion when he returned.

"Somebody's got an idea for her that they love, and whether it's Vince [McMahon] or whether it's the new ownership or a combination or whatever. They didn't talk about Cody like this when they signed him back, and he'd been there before and he was a whole lot bigger deal in AEW than Jade was. This is specifically because it's her and whatever they're going to have her do, they are goddamn in love with [it] is what I'm saying," Cornette said. [From 1:09 -1:43]

Given the company has invested every ounce of its effort in promoting Jade Cargill, one can only imagine the faith the promotion has in her. Once the 31-year-old makes regular appearances on WWE programming, it will be worth noting whether the investment paid off for the Stamford-based promotion.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.