WWE reportedly went to great lengths to keep recent surprise a secret backstage

WWE officials have continuously provided fans with shocks and surprises during the new era. New details have now emerged on what exactly went into one of the recent major surprises in all of pro wrestling.

Triple H and his crew are determined to build NXT into the official third brand for the company. This week's episode featured a big crossover angle as TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace made her debut on the show, confronting NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The 28-year-old made her WWE debut in the Royal Rumble earlier this year and now will challenge Perez for the title at Battleground on June 9.

The Last Pure Athlete was hidden ahead of Tuesday's NXT episode, as was the other big surprise - Ethan Page. A new report from Fightful Select notes that talents did not know of Grace's debut, but Page himself found out ahead of time because he and Grace were hanging out at Cezar Bononi's house before the show.

Tuesday's NXT tapings were run a lot more secretive than usual. Incomplete internal run sheets were issued in the afternoon with Lita and Alexa Bliss listed as placeholders for Grace's segment. Lita's theme song was also used as a placeholder during pre-show rehearsals for the segment.

The Juggernaut's NXT debut segment was booked by writer/producer Andrea Concepcion and Vice President/Lead Writer Johnny Russo. Members of the roster were said to be "pleasantly surprised" at Grace wrestling on next week's episode. She is scheduled to face Stevie Turner.

WWE NXT Women's North American Championship updates

The inaugural WWE NXT Women's North American Champion will be crowned on Sunday, June 9 at Battleground in Las Vegas.

The line-up for the six-woman Ladder Match at Battleground has been finalized. The participants going for the gold will be Mia Yim, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Kelani Jordan, and Jaida Parker. The new championship belt was revealed on last night's NXT.

To qualify for the Ladder Match, Yim defeated Tatum Paxley on this week's show, while Jordan beat Wren Sinclair. The previous qualifiers saw Henley defeat Thea Hail, Parker defeat Brinley Reece, while Ruca defeated Izzi Dame, and Legend beat Ivy Nile.

