Potential update on main roster stars being drafted to NXT - Reports

WWE and NXT are coming out of the biggest week of the year and now it's time for one of the most exciting events of the year - the WWE Draft. New details have just leaked from backstage on potential main roster call-ups.

The 2023 Draft has been announced to kick off on Friday, April 26 during SmackDown from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The two-night event will then wrap up on Monday, April 29 at RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

NXT is set to play a major role in the first Draft of the Paul Levesque era. There has been speculation on main roster superstars possibly being sent from RAW and SmackDown to the third brand, and now Fightful Select reports that this was not just teased, as creative team sources said Tuesday's appearances by Ivar and The Final Testament were done to help set up the Draft.

It was not confirmed that Ivar and The Final Testament's members are going to Orlando full-time, but their appearances this past Tuesday night were done as a way to set the stage for other main roster superstars to make the move in the Draft. NXT's involvement in the Draft is part of a renewed focus on making this the third official WWE brand once again.

WWE officials are also considering a return to the main roster for Baron Corbin, and Tony D'Angelo's Family - Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino, Adrianna Rizzo, and The Don himself. Carmelo Hayes and Ilja Dragunov are said to be "a lock" for RAW and SmackDown.

Despite teasers on television, the Draft status of NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is still up in the air and has not been decided. Shawn Michaels told multiple talents this past week that he had not finalized the Draft moves. The next two weeks of television will be booked to build to the Draft in the lead-up to the two-night Spring Breakin' special episodes on April 23 and April 30.

Major WWE NXT Championship match to take place

The WWE Universe is buzzing over a potential major title change at the upcoming Spring Breakin' event.

NXT Spring Breakin' will air in the normal Tuesday night timeslot on the USA Network, from the Performance Center in Orlando. The two-night event will air on April 23 and April 30, to coincide with the WWE Draft.

Ilja Dragunov is among the rumored Draft call-ups and is even "a lock" according to some sources. He is scheduled to defend the NXT Championship against Trick Williams on Night Two of Spring Breakin', and Trick must leave the brand if he fails to win the title. It seems like this match could lead to a call-up for either participant.

Dragunov retained his title over Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver 2024 last weekend, while Williams defeated Carmelo Hayes in the main event.

