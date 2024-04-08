Triple H dropped backstage F-Bomb as WWE WrestleMania XL Night Two was beginning - Reports

Night Two of WWE WrestleMania XL is underway as the company wraps up the biggest weekend of the year. New extremely-telling details on how Triple H runs the show have leaked from backstage at Lincoln Financial Field.

Triple H kicked off Night One of WrestleMania 40 on Saturday by coming to the ring and hyping up the WWE Universe. In a major surprise, Stephanie McMahon did the same for Night Two. While McMahon was in the ring to kick things off, her Chief Content Officer husband was backstage directing the show, but he did take time to dismiss rumors on their marriage.

Triple H spent most of today on the floor for WrestleMania rehearsals, according to Fightful Select. He eventually went backstage to the Gorilla Position, and when the opening video aired, The Game reportedly yelled out to motivate his crew. He ordered everyone to have fun.

"Everyone have f*****g fun more than anything!" Triple H reportedly told his co-workers backstage at the start of WrestleMania Sunday.

Triple H's show-opener on Night One included a line about how the company is ushering in a new era. During tonight's opening segment with Stephanie, the former World Wrestling Entertainment Chairwoman declared that this is the Paul Levesque era.

Vince McMahon's daughter resigned from the company in January 2023 apparently due to her father's scandals. Her first appearance since then came at the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday as she sat in the front row with Triple H, and paid tribute to Paul Heyman.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Stephanie McMahon back on WWE TV as often as Triple H is? Yes! No! 0 votes View Discussion