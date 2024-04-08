Triple H makes interesting statement about his relationship with Stephanie McMahon after her return at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H posted an emotional photo with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, backstage following her appearance at WrestleMania XL.

After her appearance at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony earlier this week, the former Co-CEO kicked off Night Two of this year's Show of Shows. The Billion Dollar Princess revealed she was most excited for WrestleMania XL because it is the first in what she dubbed the "Paul Levesque Era."

Following his wife's surprise return, the Chief Content Officer took to social media to share an emotional photo of them hugging backstage. The Game captioned the picture with a single word referring to their relationship.

"Forever," he wrote.

Stephanie McMahon left WWE in 2023

The Billion Dollar Princess worked for several decades in front and behind the camera in WWE. In 2022, she assumed the position of Co-CEO following Vince McMahon stepping away. However, she resigned in January of the following year after her father's comeback.

Since her departure, Stephanie rarely appeared on TV. While The Billion Dollar Princess was spotted among the crowd at Survivor Series: WarGames last November, she returned on Friday to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The former Chairwoman wore an ECW headwear to pay homage to her former co-worker Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns' Wiseman acknowledged Stephanie during his Hall of Fame speech, stating that he would be happy if his daughter grew up to become half the woman Stephanie is. He also joked that McMahon "married the wrong Paul."

Expand Tweet

While Stephanie McMahon is no longer in the Stamford-based company, her husband, Triple H, has been Chief Content Officer since 2022. The Game kicked off the first night of WrestleMania XL. He stated that WWE is now in a new time and era.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE