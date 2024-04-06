Stephanie McMahon returns to WWE

Former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon returned to WWE to attend the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Billion Dollar Princess spent nearly three decades in the Stamford-based company. While she played an on-screen character, the 47-year-old also held several positions backstage, including Chairwoman, before resigning last year after her father Vince McMahon returned as Executive Chairman.

Since her departure, Stephanie has rarely appeared on TV. She was last spotted in attendance during Survivor Series: War Games last November. Nevertheless, The Billion Dollar Princess made a return to WWE tonight to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The former Chairwoman sat next to her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, wearing an ECW headwear, seemingly in support of recently inducted Hall of Famer, Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman praised Stephanie McMahon in his speech at the WWE Hall of Fame

In his Hall of Fame speech, Paul Heyman acknowledged Stephanie McMahon's presence. Roman Reigns' Wiseman praised The Billion Dollar Princess, stating that he would be happy if his daughter grew up to be half the woman Stephanie is.

The 58-year-old also joked with her and Triple H, claiming it was time for the former women's champion to admit that she married the wrong Paul. Stephanie reacted to Heyman's praise by blowing a kiss to him.

Heyman is set to be in Roman Reigns and The Rock's corner as they square off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match tomorrow night at WrestleMania XL. He is also expected to be at ringside when The Tribal Chief defends his title against The American Nightmare on Sunday.

Despite their on-screen rivalry, Heyman told Rhodes in his speech that he wished his father, Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, was here to witness his induction into the 2024 class of the Hall of Fame.

