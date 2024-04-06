"She married the wrong Paul" - Top WWE star makes unexpected comment to Stephanie McMahon in front of Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman made a cheeky joke during his induction speech, claiming Stephanie McMahon married the wrong Paul.

Although the former Chairwoman and Co-CEO has rarely appeared on WWE TV since resigning in January 2023, she returned tonight to attend the Hall of Fame induction ceremony ahead of WrestleMania XL. The Billion Dollar Princess sported an ECW hat, seemingly to support Heyman. The two worked closely together backstage for several years.

During his speech, Heyman praised Stephanie, revealing that he would be happy if his daughter grew up to become half the woman McMahon is. He also pointed out her ECW hat and made a cheeky joke, saying it was time for Stephanie to admit she married the wrong Paul.

"I think after all these years, it's time for Stephanie to admit that she married the wrong Paul," he said.

Stephanie and her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, laughed hard at Heyman's joke. The Billion Dollar Princess also blew a kiss to The Wiseman and his daughter.

Triple H is the only person related to the McMahon family still in WWE

While Shane and Linda McMahon left the Stamford-based company several years ago, Stephanie McMahon departed last year upon her father's comeback as Executive Chairman.

However, Vince McMahon's return was short-lived. The 78-year-old left the promotion earlier this year amid being sued by a former employee for alleged sex trafficking and sexual assault. Meanwhile, his son-in-law Triple H is the only person related to the McMahon family who is still working in WWE.

The Game assumed the position of Chief Content Officer upon Vince's initial retirement in 2022. He has since been leading the company's creative process, and many fans and experts have praised his work.

Were you happy to see Stephanie McMahon return at the Hall of Fame ceremony? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

