[Photo] Stephanie McMahon reunites with top WWE star who she previously had real-life heat with at Hall of Fame ceremony

Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman reunited backstage at the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Although the former WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO resigned in January 2023, she returned last night to attend this year's Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The Billion Dollar Princess sported an ECW headwear, paying homage to the newly inducted Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

Vince McMahon's daughter and Heyman worked together as part of the creative team during the latter's first stint in the Stamford-based company. However, they did not get along and "clashed heavily."

Those days, nevertheless, are seemingly now far behind them. WWE's official Instagram account recently posted a photo of them together as they reunited backstage at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Paul Heyman praised Stephanie McMahon in his WWE Hall of Fame speech

Roman Reigns' Wiseman dedicated part of his Hall of Fame speech to praising Stephanie McMahon. The 58-year-old said he would be happy if his daughter grew up to be half the woman The Billion Dollar Princess is.

Heyman also pointed out Stephanie's ECW headwear and joked that it was time for her to admit she married the wrong Paul.

"I think after all these years, it's time for Stephanie to admit that she married the wrong Paul," he said.

The Billion Dollar Princess laughed at Heyman's joke and blew a kiss to the newly inducted Hall of Famer. In his speech, The Bloodline member also praised Stephanie's husband and Chief Content Officer Triple H. Heyman said he will be a "Paul Levesque guy" for the rest of his life.

Paul Heyman is expected to be in The Rock and Roman Reigns' corner as they square off against Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a massive tag team match tonight at WrestleMania XL. However, he broke character to address The American Nightmare at the Hall of Fame ceremony.

The Wiseman said he wished Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, was there to witness him being inducted into the prestigious club.

