5 WWE stars who had real-life heat with Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon has been part of WWE since she was a teenager. In that time the former women's champion has climbed her way up the ranks both on and off-screen.

As the daughter of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Stephanie obviously has a considerable amount of power with the company. This may have caused conflicts with several members of the roster over the years.

Stephanie McMahon has been one of the biggest advocates for the women's division and she pushed the Women's Revolution forward. Nevertheless, the chief brand officer has had several issues with women who previously work with WWE.

Here are just five current and former WWE stars that Stephanie McMahon had heat with.

#5. Paul Heyman clashed with Stephanie McMahon during his first run with WWE

During Paul Heyman's first run with WWE, he clashed with Stephanie McMahon several times. The two stars were both parts of the company's writing team at that time.

Heyman's issues with Stephanie overshadowed his first run with the company from 2001-2006 The notorious mouthpiece pointed it out as part of an interview back in 2008.

"They weren’t rumours, Stephanie and I clashed heavily through most of my tenure in WWE. And I don’t think it should be a surprise that we did. I came into WWE just as Stephanie was taking over the writing team."

Former WWE commentator and WWE Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, even commented on Heyman's 2003 removal from SmackDown on Grilling JR back in 2019.

“I’m not surprised, but I couldn’t probably pass a quiz on it before we started talking about it. I know that she and Heyman had a lot of philosophical differences. And I’m sure that Paul got close to the edge on how far to take the argument before he backed away. Because he just was hellbent on getting his way. He was very defiant. Not that she wasn’t, but she had the right last name and he didn’t. And that’s how it is … So anyway, they didn’t get along to any major degree, but I never really fully — she never came to me and said, nor did she have to or maybe need to. But she and I never had a discussion about Paul being a pain in the ass, even though I knew she felt that way, we never talked about it other than maybe the occasional eyeroll, or her headshake or something like that. "

Despite their differences, both Stephanie McMahon and Paul Heyman have become focal points of WWE programming in their own right. They are still part of the company at present.