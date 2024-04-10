29-year-old star agrees to leave WWE brand if he fails to win a major championship 

A major championship match was announced for an upcoming event on the latest episode of WWE NXT. Trick Williams will face Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Title, but if he loses the match, he'll have to leave the developmental brand.

At NXT Stand and Deliver last Saturday, the 29-year-old star collided with his former best friend Carmelo Hayes in the main event, which he won. Trick Williams was involved in an in-ring segment in the main event of NXT this week where he reflected on the bout and issued a challenge.

Williams said that when he and Melo went to Philadelphia, they went to war. Trick said even though NXT is hot right now and the fans love to chant "Whoop The Trick," he wouldn't have been in the position that he is right now without Carmelo Hayes. Williams then said that after he saw Bayley and Cody Rhodes walk out of WWE WrestleMania XL as champions, he thought about what was next in line for him. Considering the excellent progress under the aegis of Triple H, most talent are looking for an opportunity to make a mark on the main roster.

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams then called out Ilja Dragunov. The NXT Champion came out and Trick challenged him to a match for the title. Ilja initially refused, but said that the match would take place in two weeks at WWE NXT Spring Breakin'. However, there was a stipulation. If Trick Williams loses the match, he'd have to leave NXT. The latter accepted the challenge.

Do you think Trick will dethrone Ilja? Sound off in the comments!

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : ​Do you think Trick will dethrone Ilja? Yes No 5 votes View Discussion