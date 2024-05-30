Major star reportedly making significant money for WWE appearances

WWE officials have seemingly gone above-and-beyond to make things special in this new era. The company is shocking the wrestling world once again with a major storyline, and new details have just leaked from backstage on how much money the talent is reportedly receiving, and how long they will be around.

Jordynne Grace made a shocking appearance WWE NXT on Tuesday night. The TNA Knockouts World Champion made her first World Wrestling Entertainment appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year, and now she will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground next month. Backstage details were revealed earlier, including how officials put a lot of effort into keeping Grace's NXT appearance a secret.

The Juggernaut is obviously still signed to TNA, but the 28-year-old has also reportedly inked a part-time agreement with WWE. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Grace is earning a payday worth at least six-figures.

Trending

The high-paying deal is for at least three appearances - last night's surprise show up, Grace's match against Stevie Turner to take place next week, and Battleground on June 9. It's possible that a few more dates could be added to the agreement.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Fans were not the only ones shocked over Tuesday's appearance by the inaugural Knockouts Triple Crown Champion. Backstage sources revealed today that Perez was just as stunned, but that was actually by design. The Prodigy is expected to be present for next week's Grace vs. Turner match.

TNA star shares photo with WWE Hall of Famer

Jordynne Grace showed up WWE NXT on Tuesday to begin a feud with NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. The TNA Knockouts World Champion will challenge for Perez's title at Battleground in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9.

Grace was apparently well-received at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday as Fightful noted that people were pleasantly surprised at the announcement of Grace's match with Stevie Turner set for next week.

The Last Pure Athlete took to Instagram after NXT and shared a photo with WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative - Shawn Michaels.

"HBK x TNA," Jordynne Grace wrote with the photo below.

Grace has been Knockouts World Champion since defeating Naomi, fka Trinity, at TNA Hard To Kill on January 13. Two weeks later at the Royal Rumble, Grace made her first appearance for the company while Naomi made her return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.