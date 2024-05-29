WWE champion reportedly requested secrecy surrounding their latest challenger

WWE is headed into what looks to be one of its busiest summers ever. The schedule is packed with PLE shows and that means new challengers for the champion superstars on the roster. Sources have just disclosed interesting scoops on a major feud in the works.

The TNA Knockouts World Champion is headed back to a WWE ring. Jordynne Grace made her NXT debut last night, confronting Roxanne Perez to set up her shot at the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground. Several details from backstage were revealed earlier today, including reactions to Grace and how officials kept things a secret.

The Juggernaut surprised fans and wrestlers with her NXT debut, but The Prodigy was also shocked. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Perez was legitimately surprised by the reveal of her challenger at her own urging.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Backstage sources noted how Perez was adamant that she wanted to be surprised by who the opponent would be. So when Grace showed up on last night's NXT, we saw a genuine reaction from the 22-year-old champion.

Tegan Nox headed back to WWE NXT?

World Wrestling Entertainment is still expected to send Tegan Nox back to NXT for a brief run away from the main roster.

There had been reports on WWE announcing Nox as the Battleground challenger for NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, but the role went to TNA's Jordynne Grace. The feud for Battleground is rumored to be a one-off, so the champion will need another new opponent shortly.

It's still possible that Nox vs. Perez will happen at Heatwave on July 7, which is where WWE originally wanted to do Giulia vs. Perez. Sources recently revealed major potential storyline plans for Giulia and Ava.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard reportedly has "unfinished business" with the NXT brand. It was also reported that there are no imminent creative plans for Nox on the main roster.

Tegan's last televised match came on the April 1 RAW as she teamed with Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler for a loss to Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. She was called up from NXT in July 2020 but returned for a loss to Lyra Valkyria on October 17, 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.