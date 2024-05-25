Potential spoiler on major plans for The Rock's daughter, Ava, and popular new WWE star - Reports

The WWE Universe saw The Rock more often during WrestleMania XL Season than in the past several years. Ava, the daughter of The Final Boss, has also received more on-screen time in recent months as the youngest General Manager in company history. New details that have leaked from backstage are shedding light on very interesting plans.

Ava recently had some issues with WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez's attitude. The Prodigy is the top female face of the brand, but it was revealed today that officials are adamant about making Giulia the new face of NXT as soon as she arrives after she is done with all her scheduled appearances in Japan.

Ava's rivalry with Perez is planned to continue. A new report from Fightful Select states that the storyline between the two will play a key role in how Giulia makes her official NXT TV debut. Furthermore, the 22-year-old champion has been "working stiffer" at live events to help prepare for The Gladiator of Glorias.

WWE officials have reportedly wanted to book Giulia vs. Perez at the Heatwave PLE in Toronto on July 7. While they are still hopeful, and it was confirmed that there would be no visa hold-ups, the appearance has always depended on her Dream Star Fighting Marigold schedule and injury status after the mishap at Marigold's inaugural event.

It is to be noted that Perez vs. Giulia is not official and has not been close to being locked in as of this writing.

NXT sources noted that regardless of whether Giulia arrives at Heatwave, officials are dead-set on booking a championship feud between the one-time NJPW Strong Women's Champion and The Prodigy as soon as the 30-year-old international star arrives.

Ava only had a few WWE NXT matches

WWE signed The Rock's daughter, Simone Johnson, in February 2020. At 18, she became the company's first fourth-generation wrestler and one of the youngest to sign a contract.

Despite injuries, Simone debuted in WWE NXT as Ava Raine, the cryptic manager of The Schism. Her in-ring debut came at Stand & Deliver in April 2023 as she teamed with stablemates Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid for a loss to Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, Tyler Bate, and Thea Hail.

The Schism then lost an eight-person match to The Creed Brothers, Boa, and Ivy Nile at a non-televised event that month. Ava's first win came on the June 6 NXT, as she, Fowler, and Reid defeated Ivy Nile and The Creeds.

Two weeks later, Ava and Gacy were defeated by Hail and Hudson at a live event, and one month after that, the Anoa'i Family member won her singles debut over Nile at a non-televised show. Ava's last match was a loss to Nile at Heatwave 2023 last August.

Ava became the on-screen assistant to WWE NXT boss Shawn Michaels after The Schism disbanded last Fall. She was then promoted to the role of the brand's General Manager.

