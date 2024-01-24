Did The Rock’s new administrative role influence Ava’s NXT future? What we know so far

Over the last few years, The Rock's association with WWE has been like no other. It is the Stamford-based promotion where Rock came to prominence, after which he launched a successful acting career. However, The People's Champion hasn't forgotten his roots and keeps making timely appearances for WWE.

In a very recent development, the 51-year-old joined the newly formed TKO Group in a new role as a member of the Board of Directors. This move could be expected to affect the promotion in a positive manner. While the move might or might not do many changes, for NXT Superstar Ava, it already seems to have done wonders.

Daughter of The Rock, Ava for a long time had been a wrestler on the former black and gold brand. However, on NXT's latest edition, WWE legend William Regal announced her as NXT's new manager. This decision by the company also made Ava the youngest GM in WWE history.

While Rock might or might not have a role to play in it, Ava on her own has also shown talent. In the coming weeks on WWE NXT, it will be interesting to see how her career progresses.

WWE veteran reflects on The Rock's influence on his career

Over the course of his career in wrestling, The Rock has influenced the careers of many superstars. One such star who recently credited The People's Champion for doing the same was R-Truth. The former 24/7 Champion spoke about how The Grat One influenced his career in a major way.

During an interview with Sporf, R-Truth mentioned that he worked with The Rock in the Attitude Era as well. He further credited the Miami native for being funny and also said that he was one of the most unselfish guys in the business. R-Truth said:

“I worked with The Rock back in the Attitude Era too. The Rock’s always been a funny guy. Very funny, quick witted. He’s cool and very, very unselfish. I’ve taken that into my own career, you have to. People can judge how you are as a human by that. People can tell if you’re selfish or unselfish and The Rock is definitely one of the most unselfish people I’ve ever met."

In recent times, R-Truth has been doing very well in his WWE career. His stint with The Judgment Day has been appreciated by many. If Rock makes another appearance on WWE RAW this year, it will be interesting to see the duo cross paths.

