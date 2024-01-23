27-year veteran reflects on The Rock's influence on his career 

A veteran WWE Superstar recently opened up about how The Rock has made an impact on his career.

The name in question is R-Truth, who has been in the wrestling business for more than twenty-five years. In 2011, he teamed up with The Miz as Awesome Truth, going into action against The Great One and John Cena at WWE Survivor Series. The team of Johnson and Cena picked up the victory over Awesome Truth, followed by a Rock Bottom on the 16-time World Champion.

In a recent interview with Sporf, the former 24/7 Champion shared that he had worked with The Brahma Bull during the Attitude Era in his first WWE run. R-Truth openly admitted that Dwayne Johnson's lighting-fast wit, unwavering generosity, and selfless nature had a profound impact on shaping his own career path:

“I worked with The Rock back in the Attitude Era too. The Rock’s always been a funny guy. Very funny, quick witted. He’s cool and very, very unselfish. I’ve taken that into my own career, you have to. People can judge how you are as a human by that. People can tell if you’re selfish or unselfish and The Rock is definitely one of the most unselfish people I’ve ever met," R-Truth said. [H/T - Sporf]

The Rock says there's a chance he will wrestle Roman Reigns

The 51-year-old legend was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the TKO Group Holdings in a historic move.

After The Brahma Bull made it to the Stamford-based promotion's board committee, he was asked if the wrestling world would see him at the upcoming WrestleMania 40.

During an interview with ESPN's First Take, The Rock shared that if he were to main-event the Showcase of the Immortals against Roman Reigns, it would be the biggest Mania' of all time:

"I'm a long gamer, I like to build, what this is, if myself & Roman Reigns were to main event WrestleMania and I mean this very respectfully, we could put on…with us as the main event & this incredible group of Men & Women, we could put on the greatest & biggest ‘Mania of all time."

The wrestling fans would go berserk if WWE pulled the trigger on the former World Champion to make his return at Royal Rumble this Saturday, January 27.

