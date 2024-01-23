The Rock reacts after major announcement related to WWE (BREAKING NEWS)

WWE Superstar The Rock has reacted after a major announcement regarding his position in TKO Holdings.

The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the Day 1 edition of Monday Night RAW on January 1, 2024. He cut an incredible promo, mocking Jinder Mahal, who was trash-talking the crowd. However, before heading backstage, The People's Champ dropped a bombshell by stating his intentions to sit at the head of the table, a hint that he may be going after Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania.

WWE and UFC were recently merged under the TKO Group Holdings, which was formed by Endeavor. However, breaking news recently emerged that The Rock has now become a board member of the company.

According to Variety, Dwayne Johnson recently gave a statement in which he talked about carrying forward his family's legacy after becoming a board member of the TKO Group Holdings. The Great One also mentioned that he will be getting full ownership of his WWE name, "The Rock."

"My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come,” Johnson said in a statement. “Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me. A table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO Board of Directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock’, is not only unprecedented but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari is building something truly game-changing." [H/T Variety]

Johnson further mentioned that he was extremely motivated to help expand TKO, WWE, and UFC globally.

"I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there and this is for them." [H/T Variety]

Rene Dupree believes The Rock won't dethrone Roman Reigns in a potential WWE WrestleMania 40 match

Since The Rock returned to WWE and called out Roman Reigns, there have been a lot of rumors about a potential dream match between the two real-life cousins at WrestleMania 40.

On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Rene Dupree said he does not believe that The Great One will dethrone The Tribal Chief as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in a potential match at The Show of Shows.

"[If it's Rock and Roman, there's no way The Rock's winning at 'Mania] I can't see that. No," Dupree said.

Some fans want The Rock to lock horns with Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 instead of WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for The People's Champ in the near future.

