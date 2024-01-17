8-time WWE Champion will fail to end Roman Reigns' historic championship reign at WrestleMania 40 if the match happens, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Rene Dupree does not believe The Rock would dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief has been Universal Champion for over three years. Although he is scheduled to defend his title against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble, many believe he will retain it. Meanwhile, his WrestleMania opponent is still a mystery. The two rumored names to challenge Reigns at the Show of Shows are Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Speaking on Cafe de Rene, Dupree addressed the possibility of the eight-time WWE Champion ending his cousin's historic championship reign. The wrestling veteran disclosed that he believed it would not happen.

"[If it's Rock and Roman, there's no way The Rock's winning at 'Mania] I can't see that. No," he said. [From 1:08:59 - 1:19:05]

Roman Reigns won't lose his championship until he achieves a major milestone, believes veteran. Check out the details here.

Who will dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

During an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed the possible booking of Roman Reigns in 2024. He predicted that The Tribal Chief would drop his championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

The current AEW color commentator explained why Endeavor might want Rhodes to dethrone Reigns.

"I think that will happen though, Tommy. I do not think that Roman Reigns will retain. And I'm not saying that because I'm trying to bump Dave up. I'm saying that because if I'm Endeavor, I want somebody representing every week. And if it's not every week, biweekly," he said.

The leader of The Bloodline currently works a part-time schedule. While Reigns is scheduled to compete at Royal Rumble, he is reportedly not booked for Elimination Chamber.

Also, watch: Why did Ricky Steamboat refuse to be WWE legend Ric Flair's final opponent?

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here