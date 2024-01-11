Former Tag Team Champion will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns for major reason related to Endeavor, believes WWE legend

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes Cody Rhodes will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare previously attempted to end The Tribal Chief's historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign at WrestleMania 39. However, he failed. Nevertheless, many expect Rhodes to get another title shot at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Busted Open, Mark Henry disclosed that he believes Rhodes will dethrone the leader of The Bloodline. He explained that Reigns' part-time schedule would probably be one of the reasons he would drop the title to The American Nightmare.

"I think that will happen though, Tommy. I do not think that Roman Reigns will retain. And I'm not saying that because I'm trying to bump Dave up. I'm saying that because if I'm Endeavor, I want somebody representing every week. And if it's not every week, biweekly. Because, I mean, Roman did not have to wrestle and still was able to get everything over. But he also had The Bloodline to help him," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"And with The Bloodline [inaudible] and people becoming more iconic on their own, because I really do think that Solo if he ever turned his head and looked at Roman like, 'What did you say?' And went on his own he could be self-sustaining in 2025. And if that happens and you leave Roman Reigns on his own, Roman Reigns won a lot this year because he had other people running interference for him. So, you can say that the worst thing that could happen to Roman Reigns is if The Bloodline has another spill if you will." [21:01 - 22:29]

Wrestling veteran predicts that Roman Reigns will remain Undisputed WWE Universal Champion until 2025

During the same episode of Busted Open, wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer predicted that Roman Reigns would defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40 after The Brahma Bull's recent return on RAW.

The current TNA Digital Media Champion also claimed The Tribal Chief will remain champion until 2025.

"After defeating The Rock at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will continue his reign and will still be the champion till 2025. I believe it's a thing. Roman Reigns will go on to defeat Hulk Hogan's reign of being the longest champion. And I think he'll be the champion of the entire year of 2024. And I also feel he will defeat The Rock at WrestleMania 40," he said.

