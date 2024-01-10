Roman Reigns to wrestle a major superstar in a massive non-title match at a huge WWE premium live event shouldn't happen for one reason, says legend

A WWE Hall of Famer believes the rumored Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match should be for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The legend in question is Booker T. The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company last week on RAW and confronted Jinder Mahal. After taking out The Modern Day Maharaja, he teased going after The Head of the Table. Since then, many have speculated that the two stars might square off at WrestleMania 40.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns could be a non-title match at WrestleMania after the latter loses his championship at Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. Booker T disagreed with the idea, claiming The Brahma Bull and The Tribal Chief should clash in a title match if it happened.

"I don't know. Title sounds a lot better to me, you know, when you got Rock and Roman, you know what I mean. No title, that doesn't feel the same," he said. [From 53:44 to 53:52]

Roman Reigns to square off in a massive unannounced match against a major superstar at WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea, according to a wrestling veteran.

Should Roman Reigns compete in a Triple Threat title match at WWE WrestleMania 40?

On a previous episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of having Roman Reigns compete in a Triple Threat Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Cody Rhodes and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

The current NXT color commentator complimented the idea, disclosing that he would like to see the three top stars clash at The Show of Shows.

"I mean, it sounds good to me. I like it," he said.

