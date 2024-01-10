Roman Reigns to square off in a massive unannounced match against major WWE star at WrestleMania 40 would be a good idea, suggests veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan suggested Roman Reigns square off against Cody Rhodes in an unannounced match at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way match at Royal Rumble. While many believed he would retain his title before putting it on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, others think he might square off against The Rock after the latter's return on RAW last week.

Morgan recently discussed the possible scenarios of having Reigns face The Rock and Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He claimed The Tribal Chief could square off against The Brahma Bull on night one. He and the company would then surprise the fans with an unannounced match against The American Nightmare on night two.

"What I just said, Roman would be wrestling versus Rock and pinning him, and then, unannounced, Cody wrestles Roman on night two. So, [CM] Punk/[Seth] Rollins is still the advertised main event for night two," he said. [22:53 - 23:07]

Matt Morgan explained why WWE has to let Cody Rhodes finish his story

The Rock's return to tease a match against Roman Reigns raised doubt among Cody Rhodes' fans about his getting another chance to finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

During the same episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan explained why the company has to let The American Nightmare win the title and finish the story.

"So, here's what I think. Can I get my prediction? I do think that Cody has to be able to finish the story. He does. He has to. Nobody is gonna trust that company again," he said.

