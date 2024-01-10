WWE not letting Cody Rhodes finish his story would have serious consequences on the company, according to veteran  

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes WWE would lose their credibility if it did not let Cody Rhodes finish his story.

Since The American Nightmare returned to the Stamford-based company in 2022, his goal has been to finish his story by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Although he failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, many believed Rhodes would receive another shot at the championship at this year's Show of Shows.

Last week on RAW, The Rock returned and teased going after The Head of the Table, leading many to doubt Rhodes would now square off against Reigns at the Show of Shows. Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan claimed the company has to let The American Nightmare finish his story to maintain its credibility.

"So, here's what I think. Can I get my prediction? I do think that Cody has to be able to finish the story. He does. He has to. Nobody is gonna trust that company again. We went on a very long road down this rabbit hole with WWE Creative and said, 'Okay, you screwed us at 'Mania by not having him win. We were pissed. We paid money to see it. You took it away from us. Ha ha ha, good job," he said.

"But you're saying it doesn't have to happen this year and you're having Cody still talking about winning this title, still finishing the story. Okay, so you're gonna make us wait to next year's 'Mania. You're asking us to put a lot of time into this, a lot of our money. Screw it, we'll do it and we follow it along. If they do not pay this off, Raj, I don't care if it's Hulk, The Rock, anybody, I don't care. You are making a monumental mistake here because we all went along with this ride with Cody." [From 14:44 to 15:45]

Should Roman Reigns compete twice at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During a recent episode of Busted Open, Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Cody Rhodes' position following The Rock's return on the red brand last week. He suggested Roman Reigns could compete twice at WrestleMania.

The current AEW color commentator claimed The Tribal Chief could face The Rock on the first night of WrestleMania before squaring off against Rhodes on the second.

"The first option that I came up with was the first night of WrestleMania The Rock and Roman Reigns go at it for The Head of the Table. And then Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes go the next night. But because Roman was so beat up with being in there with The Rock that he cannot beat Cody and Cody wins and become the World Champion. And you serve all the masters at that point," he said.

