Major star to interfere and cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble won't happen, believes legend

A WWE Hall of Famer does not believe The Rock would cost Roman Reigns his title at Royal Rumble.

The legend in question is Rocky's old Nation of Domination stablemate, Mark Henry. The Brahma Bull returned to WWE last Monday on RAW and teased going after The Head of the Table. Meanwhile, the latter is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton at Royal Rumble.

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, a fan suggested that The Rock could interfere and cost Reigns the title at the upcoming premium live event. However, Henry explained why this scenario would probably not happen.

"You know, it won't happen because I think they want Roman Reigns to go all the way through this year to the next WrestleMania," he said. [From 22:08 to 22:18]

The AEW color commentator added:

"I don't know, Denise, how you would get back to Roman having the title if he lost. And would it be a throwaway? Why would you throw away all of that time just to lose the title in a Four-Way that The Rock came out and distracted him and that cost him to lose? I just feel like that would be a waste." [From 23:03 to 23:31]

Should Roman Reigns defend his title in a Triple-Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 40?

During a recent episode of Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, a fan suggested Roman Reigns could defend his championship against Cody Rhodes and The Rock in a Triple-Threat match at WrestleMania 40.

The Hall of Famer & current NXT commentator claimed it would be a good idea.

"I mean, it sounds good to me. I like it," he said.

