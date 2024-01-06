Roman Reigns to defeat major star at huge WWE PLE before losing his championship at WrestleMania 40 would be the perfect scenario, says veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns should defeat The Rock before losing his title at WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull returned to the Stamford-based company last Monday to tease going after The Head of the Table. Since then, fans have speculated about whether the two cousins would square off at Elimination Chamber in Australia or WrestleMania 40. Meanwhile, many believe Cody Rhodes should be the one to challenge Reigns at the Show of Shows to possibly "finish his story."

Speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff suggested what he believes would be the best scenario to have Reigns face both The Rock and Rhodes.

"Rock doesn't have anything to prove. He's not trying to build his wrestling career. His resume is pretty well. It's carved in platinum at this point. And just the relationship between Rock and Roman, it wouldn't hurt Roman at all to beat Rock, especially going into WrestleMania if there's gonna be a title change there. That's the picture that makes the most sense to me creatively and strategically. Doesn't mean it's gonna happen but that's the scenario that I'd like right now," he said. [From 21:33 to 22:08]

Roman Reigns will defend his title at WWE Royal Rumble

Last night on SmackDown, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight squared off in a Triple Threat match for a shot at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

However, the three competitors were attacked by The Bloodline. Hence, the match ended in no contest. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who watched the match from ringside, then told Reigns' Wiseman, Paul Heyman, to inform The Tribal Chief that he will be defending his title in a Fatal Four-way match against Orton, Styles, and Knight at Royal Rumble.

